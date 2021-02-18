Texas Food & Fuel Association: There is no fuel shortage

With lines at gas stations stretching for as long as a mile, the Texas Food and Fuel Association is urging customers to not panic buy.

Many Valley gas stations were packed as drivers rushed to fill up their cars. However, Paul Hardin – president and CEO of the Texas Food and Fuel Association – said there is no shortage of fuel.

Hardin said there has been an interruption in delivery to convenience stores due to weather, but most fuel suppliers are back to deliveries as of Wednesday.

If weather permits, they should be able to catch up.

For Valley drivers, that can’t happen fast enough.

