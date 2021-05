Texas Game Wardens Stepping Up Patrols for New Years Holiday

RIO GRANDE VALLEY - Several law enforcement agencies are stepping up patrols for the New Years holiday.

The Texas Game Wardens are no exception.

They're using the weekend to remind people not to drink and drive on land and at sea.

CHANNEL 5 Cecilia Gutierrez rode along with game wardens to see what else they're looking out for.

Click the video above for the full story.