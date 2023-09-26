Texas General Land Office wants feedback on new flood evacuation routes in the Valley
The Texas General Land Office will be hosting meetings to get input from Valley residents about adding new evacuation routes in the event of a hurricane.
"So members of the community have their option to pick which option is best for them," Elijah Casas said. "That way that they can use these routes to escape these low-lying areas safely, of course, and get to higher ground or shelters."
The state will host two meetings on Tuesday at the Texas A&N University Citrus Center in Weslaco.
The first meeting took place at 9 a.m. and the second meeting is scheduled for 6 p.m.
