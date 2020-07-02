Texas Gov. Abbott announces extension of SNAP food benefits amid pandemic
Texas Gov. Greg Abbott on Thursday announced that the Texas Health and Human Services Commission will extend Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program, or SNAP, benefits through the month of July.
According to a news release sent by the governor’s office, HHSC will provide about $182 million in emergency SNAP food benefits as the coronavirus pandemic continues.
HHSC will extend the “maximum, allowable amount of SNAP benefits to recipients based on family size,” according to the release.
“More than 950,000 SNAP households will see the additional amount on their Lone Star Card by July 11,” according to the release. “The emergency July allotments are in addition to the $628 million in benefits previously provided to Texans in April, May and June.”
