Texas Gov. Abbott orders flags flown at half-staff in honor of fallen McAllen police officers

Texas Gov. Greg Abbott on Sunday granted permission to fly the U.S. and Texas flags at half-staff in honor of the two McAllen police officers who were shot and killed on Saturday.

According to a Hidalgo County news release, Abbott ordered the flags be flown at half-staff to honor Officer Edelmiro Garza, Jr. and Officer Ismael Chavez, Jr.

In a letter addressed to McAllen Mayor Jim Darling, Abbott sent his condolences.

“The First Lady and I extend our prayers of comfort to the Garza and Chavez families during their time of grief. I urge all Texans to remember and honor their faithful service to the State of Texas as brave and courageous law enforcement officers,” said Abbott.

Hidalgo County Judge Richard Cortez immediately ordered all buildings lower flags to half-staff, according to the release. “Flags may remain at half-staff until the end of the day of their final interment and should return to full-staff the following day.”