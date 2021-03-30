Texas House members tour Donna migrant detention facility as part of congressional

More than a dozen representatives from the Texas Congressional Delegation went inside the Donna detention facility on Monday.

While photos from inside the facility were released earlier this month, during a Tuesday press conference, the Texas House members said what they saw when they entered the facility hit differently.

"No matter what you see from our small lenses is equal to the emotion that you feel when you see it in context," U.S. Rep. Beth Van Duyne (TX-24) said. "Pod after pod of kids lying on the ground. Barely enough room to even see the floor."

Duyne said the vast majority of the migrants housed at the facility are unaccompanied minors, some as young as six months.

"They mentioned that the boys pod the other day they had three fights that broke out," Duyne said. "You can see why because they're stuffed like sardines in very inhumane conditions."

Former Acting Commissioner for U.S customs and Border Protection Mark Morgan spoke during the conference. He said the U.S.is on track to apprehend 150,000 immigrants by the end of March— a more than 300% increase from last year.

The Texas House members will continue the congressional delegation trip.by visiting the port of entry in Laredo and will then travel to the detention facility in Carrizo Spring on Wednesday.