Texas House speaker signs civil arrest warrants for absent Democrats
A Valley Democrat is among several Texas lawmakers with civil warrants out for their arrest for not showing up at the second legislative special session called for by Gov. Greg Abbott.
State Rep. Alex Dominguez (D-Brownsville) said breaking quorum this time around is not just about the elections bill.
Dominguez said Abbott should allow local schools to mandate masks if they choose to, adding that it's the "least" the governor can do to keep students under 12, who are unable to receive the vaccine, safe.
Dominguez says local institutions should have the "to make their own decisions at a local level."
