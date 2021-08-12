x

Texas House speaker signs civil arrest warrants for absent Democrats

1 day 6 hours 4 minutes ago Wednesday, August 11 2021 Aug 11, 2021 August 11, 2021 4:21 PM August 11, 2021 in News - Local
By: Tanvi Varma

A Valley Democrat is among several Texas lawmakers with civil warrants out for their arrest for not showing up at the second legislative special session called for by Gov. Greg Abbott.

State Rep. Alex Dominguez (D-Brownsville) said breaking quorum this time around is not just about the elections bill. 

Dominguez said Abbott should allow local schools to mandate masks if they choose to, adding that it's the "least" the governor can do to keep students under 12, who are unable to receive the vaccine, safe.

Dominguez says local institutions should have the "to make their own decisions at a local level."

