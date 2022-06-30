Texas Juvenile Justice Department arrests two correction officers on official oppression charges

The Texas Juvenile Justice Department arrested two former juvenile corrections officers on official oppression charges, according to Hidalgo County jail records.

Luis Alexander Jesus and Christopher Cuadra are accused of committing excessive use of force on a juvenile who was in TJJD custody on June 18.

Jesus “attempted to conceal his criminal acts by tampering with documentation and physical evidence,” according to a news release. He was booked Wednesday on three counts of official oppression and one count of tampering with evidence and had his bond set at $60,000, court records show.

Cuadra is accused of omitting details of the incident in government records. He was booked on one count of official oppression and tampering with a government record. His bond was set at $20,000.

The case will be referred to the Texas Special Prosecution Unit.

Both men remain jailed as of Thursday afternoon.

In a statement, TJJD Executive Director Shandra Carter said the agency does not condone violent behavior.

“Our agency does not condone any violent behavior toward the youth in our care. We are grateful to the agency’s Office of the Inspector General for investigating and pursuing this case and trust that justice will be served.

We also would like to express our deep gratitude to staff who reported this incident and helped OIG investigators make this case.”