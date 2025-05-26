Texas Land commissioner attends Memorial Day ceremony at RGV veterans cemetery

A Memorial Day ceremony honored those laid to rest at the Rip Grande Valley State Veterans Cemetery.

Among those in attendance Monday was Texas Land Commissioner and Veterans Land Board Chairwoman Dawn Buckingham.

Buckingham was the guest speaker for the Memorial Day Ceremony at the cemetery in Mission, according to a news release

"There is no greater sacrifice than giving your life in defense of your country,” Buckingham said. “Today and every day, may we remember that the price of freedom is never free and appreciate the selfless devotion of the men and women who made the ultimate sacrifice to protect Americans and our way of life."

Dozens of people attended the ceremony. One woman in attendance said she was there to recognize her father, who recently died.

“He served in the Vietnam War, he loved his country and served with his heart,” Claudia Guzman said.

Headstones of those who were killed or missing in action will be lit up to honor them at the cemetery.