Texas Land Commissioner George P. Bush visits PSJA ISD

Administrators, staff and students at PSJA ISD celebrated the last day of school by welcoming Texas Land Commissioner George P. Bush - fresh off his announcement for his run for attorney general.

“The message I wanted to convey is that Texas schools are back open and we're looking for a 100 percent occupancy next fall," Bush said.

PSJA's Chief of Academics Dr. Rolando Trevino says agrees with Bush’s message.

"Our purpose for next year is to have 100 percent attendance as it pertains to in-person,” Dr. Trevino said.

Commissioner Bush said he sees a bright future for PSJA students with the help and guidance of teachers and other staff.

"They had great questions about what the land office does and a couple of them told me they were applying to Rice University and UT,” Bush said. “That's a sign of success."

After his speech, Commissioner Bush addressed his concerns for the Valley - and the change he says he hopes to help bring in his run for attorney general.

"Border Protection is the number one issue,” Bush said, adding that human trafficking is becoming the fastest growing crime in the state of Texas. “Young women in Texas should not be for sale."

Bush’s campaign is the first major challenge to current Attorney General Ken Paxton, who's held the office since January 2015.