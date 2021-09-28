Texas law bans abortion-inducing medication after seven weeks of pregnancy

Local organizations continue their fight for women's health care rights as two new state laws aim to protect the life of the unborn.

Medical providers, already fighting Senate Bill 8 that allows citizens to file lawsuits against anyone who receives or performs an abortion after the six-week mark, are now fighting against Senate Bill 4.

The newly signed bill prevents physicians from providing abortion drugs to women more than seven weeks pregnant. However, nationwide, medical providers can offer medication to terminate a pregnancy for three weeks longer.

RELATED: Texas law restricting access to abortion medications goes into effect Dec. 2 after governor signs bill

"Texans and all people should be able to get the health care that they need without shame," Field Coordinator for the National Latina Institute for Reproductive Justice Paula Saldaña said. "—Without any unnecessary restrictions or outside interference."

Still, Dr. Joe Pojman, executive director for the Texas Alliance for Life, a pro-life organization, says Senate Bill 4 is necessary, adding that the "goal should not be abortion" but rather to make the medical procedure unnecessary.

Pojman says many organizations are currently helping women with unplanned pregnancies.

Gov. Greg Abbott signed SB4 into law last week; it will go into effect on Dec. 2.