Texas lawmakers to discuss dog protection bill during special session

Texas Gov. Greg Abbott is now backtracking on a bill he vetoed that would've brought harsher punishment to alleged dog abusers.

Although laws are already in the books that protect dogs from abuse, these new laws would make it a misdemeanor with a fine of up to $500 if law enforcement finds a dog chained-up among other things.

Animal humane lobbyist Stacy Sutton Kerby was shocked to hear Abbott had second thoughts about the Safe Outdoor Dogs Act, even after he vetoed it in June.

Governor Abbott called the proposed law micro-managing and over-criminalizing how dogs should be kept outside.

“And we know that passing this bill will help those tethered dogs outside in the Rio Grande Valley,” said Kerby.

Under Senate Bill 474, it would be illegal to have a dog chained-up outside, especially if the leash is shorter than at least 10 feet, or if the dog is left for too long in the bed of a pick-up truck.

Senator Eddie Lucio authored the bill. Channel 5 News was unable to reach him Monday for comment.

The bill is on the agenda to be discussed at the legislature in Austin starting next Monday, Sept. 20.