Texas' most populous county ramps up virus tracing efforts

By JUAN A. LOZANO

Associated Press

HOUSTON (AP) - Officials say that hundreds of contact tracers being trained in Texas’ most populous county will help it manage any flare ups of the coronavirus, but it doesn’t mean that things are back to normal and residents should still be doing their part to help stop the virus’ spread. A key part of Texas’ plan as it continues to reopen its economy has been building a team of 4,000 contact tracers, investigators who track down people who have been in contact with someone who tests positive for COVID-19. Harris County is expected to train 300 new contact tracers by May 22.

Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.