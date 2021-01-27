Texas National Guard coming to Starr County to administer vaccines to homebound, elderly residents

Texas National Guard personnel will be in Starr County as early as Thursday to administer vaccines to homebound, elderly residents, according to a news release from Gov. Greg Abbott.

As part of a mobile vaccine pilot program, the Texas National Guard is being sent to five underserved counties in Texas, including Starr, to administer vaccines to qualified Texans in those communities.

"The State Mobile Vaccine Pilot Program will help us ramp up vaccination efforts among homebound Texans, Texans 65 years of age or older, and among communities in need," Abbott said in a statement. "I thank TDEM, the Texas National Guard, as well as our participating city and county officials for working together on this important project. We will continue to develop strategies to vaccinate more Texans and keep our communities safe."

The teams are prepared to begin vaccinations on Thursday, the news release stated.

The Texas Division of Emergency Management is working with county officials to schedule their deployment.