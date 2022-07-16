Texas National Guard soldier dies following medical emergency at McAllen hotel
A Texas National Guard soldier assigned to Operation Lone Star died Thursday at a hotel in McAllen, officials said.
Sgt. Alex Rios Rodriguez, 52, died in a non-mission related incident at his quarters in McAllen, the Texas Military Department announced Friday.
Emergency personnel at the unit’s hotel were unable to revive Rodriguez, the department stated in a news release.
Rodriguez was assigned as a team leader for Delta Company, 536th Brigade Support Battalion, 72nd Brigade Combat Team, 36th Infantry Division, according to the news release.
A command investigation into his death will be conducted.
