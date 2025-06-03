Texas Organ Sharing Alliance says more Hispanic organ donors are needed

More than 10,000 people in the state of Texas are waiting for an organ transplant, according to the Texas Organ Sharing Alliance.

Less than half the people in the Rio Grande Valley have signed up to become an organ donor. The alliance said more Hispanic donors are needed because transplants are usually more successful if the donor and recipient are genetically similar.

Nearly 3,700 Hispanics need a kidney donation due to diabetes and hypertension — two conditions that damage the kidney.

“Most of the people waiting on the Texas waiting list are Hispanic, and most Hispanics are here in the Valley,” TOSA Communications Coordinator Sarah Salas said. “That means less people get that opportunity to get that organ that they're waiting for."

One donation could help eight lives.

Click here to register to be an organ donor.