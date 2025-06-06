x

Texas Parks and Wildlife announce Free Fishing Day across the state

Texas Parks and Wildlife announce Free Fishing Day across the state
5 hours 21 minutes 13 seconds ago Friday, June 06 2025 Jun 6, 2025 June 06, 2025 6:05 PM June 06, 2025 in News

Texas Parks and Wildlife has announced the annual Free Fishing Day will take place on Saturday across the state.

According to a news release, every year on the first Saturday of June, Texans and out-of-state visitors can fish on any public waterway in the state without a fishing license.

Texas has six million acres of public waterways, which supports recreational opportunities for two million licensed anglers, according to the news release. An estimated $9 billion is spent on annual fishing-related expenditures that results in a statewide economic impact of $14 billion.

Report a Typo

More News


Radar
7 Days