Texas Parks and Wildlife announce Free Fishing Day across the state
Texas Parks and Wildlife has announced the annual Free Fishing Day will take place on Saturday across the state.
According to a news release, every year on the first Saturday of June, Texans and out-of-state visitors can fish on any public waterway in the state without a fishing license.
Texas has six million acres of public waterways, which supports recreational opportunities for two million licensed anglers, according to the news release. An estimated $9 billion is spent on annual fishing-related expenditures that results in a statewide economic impact of $14 billion.
