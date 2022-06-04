Texas Parks and Wildlife Department hosts Free Fishing Day on Saturday, June 4
If you like to fish, grab your gear.
On Saturday, June 4, everyone can fish for free without a license in Texas, as long as it's on a public body of water.
It's part of the Texas Parks and Wildlife Department's annual Free Fishing Day, which
More News
News Video
-
Construction on railway relocation project in Harlingen to get underway soon
-
Texas Parks and Wildlife Department hosts Free Fishing Day on Saturday, June...
-
Mission family receives nearly $7,000 in donations after home destroyed in fire
-
McAllen police report sighting of 'large, catlike animal'
-
Bond set for Brownsville ISD student accused of having a gun, ammo...