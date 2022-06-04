Texas Parks and Wildlife Department hosts Free Fishing Day on Saturday, June 4

If you like to fish, grab your gear.

On Saturday, June 4, everyone can fish for free without a license in Texas, as long as it's on a public body of water.

It's part of the Texas Parks and Wildlife Department's annual Free Fishing Day, which happens on the first Saturday in June every year in an attempt to get more people fishing.

TPWD Inland Fisheries Corpus Christi District Supervisor Greg Binion says the free fishing day is a great way for licensed fishermen to introduce the sport of fishing to anyone who doesn't have a license.