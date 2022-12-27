Texas Parks and Wildlife Department reopens saltwater fishing areas

Saltwater fishing areas have reopened after being temporarily closed the last few days because of the freezing weather.

The areas included South Padre Island, Brownsville, Port Isabel and Port Mansfield.

The Texas Parks and Wildlife Department say fish will group up in specific areas and become slower and easier to capture, and even millions of fish die during hard freezes.

During the freeze of February 2021, an estimated 3.8 million fish died.

Anyone out fishing, or those who live by the coast, can report fish kills or cold stunned fish to 281-842-8100.