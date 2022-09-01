x

Texas Railroad Commission to seal abandoned oil wells

The Texas Railroad Commission is getting millions in federal grant money to seal abandoned oil wells.

The oil wells are a safety and environmental hazard that can rust and cause problems.

The $25 million grant is part of the federal Infrastructure and Jobs Act which will plug around 800 orphan oil wells in Texas that are no longer operating, including several in the Rio Grande Valley. 

