Texas Southmost College approves '20% tuition reduction scholarship' for all students

KRGV-TV File Photo.

Texas Southmost College announced on Thursday that all students would receive an automatic "20% tuition reduction scholarship" during the fall semester.

All students will automatically receive the scholarship. The college board of trustees also waived all student parking fees for the fall semester.

"The Scorpion family continues to be relentless in making higher education affordable for our community," college President Jesús Roberto Rodríguez said in a news release. "The TSC Board of Trustees and leaders across campus unequivocally agreed our number one priority when budgeting for the fall semester should be providing direct support for students."

Registration for the fall semester ends on Aug. 21. Classes start on Aug. 24.