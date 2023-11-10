x

Texas Southmost College student recognized during Veterans Day celebration

3 hours 43 minutes 32 seconds ago Friday, November 10 2023 Nov 10, 2023 November 10, 2023 4:54 PM November 10, 2023 in News - Local

Texas Southmost College in Brownsville held their 11th annual Veterans Day celebration Friday morning.

During the celebration, a special recognition was given out to current TSC student, and Navy veteran Jose Ortiz.

Ortiz served in the Navy for five years, and is pursuing his next career as he studies at TSC.

Report a Typo

More News


Radar
7 Days