Texas Southmost College student recognized during Veterans Day celebration
Texas Southmost College in Brownsville held their 11th annual Veterans Day celebration Friday morning.
During the celebration, a special recognition was given out to current TSC student, and Navy veteran Jose Ortiz.
Ortiz served in the Navy for five years, and is pursuing his next career as he studies at TSC.
