Texas Syndicate gang member charged following standoff with Mission police

A 43-year-old Texas Syndicate gang member was charged Thursday after police say he assaulted his wife and barricaded himself in his Mission home for seven hours.

Mark Hector Mena was charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and remains jailed on a $100,000 bond.

According to the Mission Police Department, Mena barricaded himself inside his home near Los Milagros and Glasscock Road early Wednesday morning after officers responded to a report of Mena allegedly beating his wife.

When police arrived, Mena began making threats against his family and officers.

This led to a seven-hour-long standoff with police. Authorities eventually entered into the home, only to discover Mena wasn't inside the residence.

Mena turned himself in to police on Wednesday night.

At his arraignment, Mena was given a 91-day protective order preventing him from going near his home or his children's school.

His wife is out of the hospital and recovering at home, according to Mission police chief Cesar Torres.