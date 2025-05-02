Texas Tech University students help spay, neuter pets at Palm Valley Animal Society
Veterinary students at Texas Tech University are looking to help spay and neuter animals at Palm Valley Animal Society in Edinburg.
It's an initiative that looks to address a need in the Rio Grande Valley, while at the same time allows these veterinary students to get hands-on training towards their future career.
"It's a great opportunity for us, it's a great learning opportunity, but we're super happy to be here and happy to help your community as well," Texas Tech University student Heidi Roman Petroski said. "Just to try and help control that population as much as we can and also get these adoptable pets fixed up so they can go out to good homes."
Officials say the students have performed more than 120 spay and neuters and even one amputation surgery.
Friday is the last day the Texas Tech students will be in the Valley.
