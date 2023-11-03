Texas voters to decide on proposition to fund water infrastructure projects in the state

If passed, Proposition Six would create a dedicated state water fund for water projects throughout the state of Texas.

McAllen Public Utilities Manager Mark Vega says the proposition would impact the Rio Grande Valley, as it would provide funding to expand water plants such as theirs.

“As the Valley grows in population, that means more water capacity for the citizens that's needed,” Vega said. “Facilities are getting more and more expensive, meaning we need more money available to us."

UTRGV political science professor Andrew Smith said the proposition has gotten some people against it.

“The main downside would be the sheer cost,” Smith said. “[It's] money that's coming out of the state's coffers at a time when we have a major teaching shortage, when we need to expand energy access, and when there are all these other constitutional amendments on the ballot."

Election Day is Tuesday, Nov. 7.

