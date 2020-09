Texas woman injured in hand sanitizer fire

A Texas woman suffered severe burns after using hand sanitizer before lighting a candle.

Kate Wise, a mother of three from Round Rock, said she used an off-brand hand sanitizer before lighting a candle on Aug. 30.

"And then the explosion happened that — in a matter of two seconds — lit my entire body on fire," Wise said. "And I heard my daughters screaming 'Mom's on fire, mom's on fire.'"

