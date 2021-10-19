Texas Workforce Commission helping child care centers keep doors open amid pandemic
Child care centers experiencing difficult times due to the pandemic can now get some help getting back on track thanks to the Texas Workforce Commission (TWC).
The TWC is bringing professional coaches to help businesses run more efficiently and more effectively.
The coaches will work with businesses one on one and determine how to reduce their costs and increase revenue. TWC has also expanded its Child Care Scholarship program, which helps provide funds to those in the service industry.
For more information, visit childcare.texas.gov.
Watch the video above for the full story.
More News
News Video
-
Police investigating death of 3-year-old boy found shot in Elsa
-
Texas Workforce Commission helping child care centers keep doors open amid pandemic
-
PSJA ISD working on getting remote students back into classroom
-
Valley Congressman weighs in on Title 42, nonessential travel
-
Day one of early voting wraps up in Cameron County