Texas Workforce Commission helping child care centers keep doors open amid pandemic

Child care centers experiencing difficult times due to the pandemic can now get some help getting back on track thanks to the Texas Workforce Commission (TWC).

The TWC is bringing professional coaches to help businesses run more efficiently and more effectively.

The coaches will work with businesses one on one and determine how to reduce their costs and increase revenue. TWC has also expanded its Child Care Scholarship program, which helps provide funds to those in the service industry.

For more information, visit childcare.texas.gov.

Watch the video above for the full story.