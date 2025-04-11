The Salvation Army helping families affected by floods
The Salvation Army of McAllen is one of several local organizations helping families impacted by floods brought on by the severe thunderstorm that swept across the Rio Grande Valley March 2025.
Salvation Army officials said over 35,000 hot meals were served last week to families who had to leave their homes due to the floods.
Different branches within the non-profit came down to the Valley and set up shop throughout the area.
This is part of The Salvation Army's disaster plan that they prepare for all year.
“We had different units from The Salvation Army in Texas,” Maj. Frank Zuniga said. “The Salvation Army in Texas was over in Willacy and Cameron County, and with the floods over there in Harlingen."
The Salvation Army is asking for donations to continue helping victims recover.
