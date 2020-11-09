The Weslaco Museum opens "The Cost of Freedom" gallery honoring local veterans

The Weslaco Museum is hosting a new gallery honoring local veterans ahead of Veterans Day.

The exhibit is called "Cost of Freedom" which features Rio Grande Valley veterans who didn't return home.

"Many of our young men and women did not come home — those who did come home came home with scars much deeper than we will ever understand and we need to know they did that for love of country," Weslaco Museum Executive Director Sheila Shidler said.

The "Cost of Freedom" exhibit will be running until Nov. 14.

For more details visit their website.

Watch the video for the full story.