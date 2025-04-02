‘There is nowhere for the water to go:’ Residents near Rio Hondo continue dealing with standing floodwater

Residents on the outskirts of Rio Hondo in Cameron County are still dealing with standing floodwaters nearly a week after a severe thunderstorm swept the entire Rio Grande Valley.

Families are now looking for answers, and are worried looters may start taking advantage.

Among the concerned residents on Centerline Road is Berta Ibarra.

“We are living on a beach, all my family is scared,” Ibarra said.

Ibarra's home of close to 20 years is surrounded by water. She's now starting to throw out all of her water soaked belongings and memories that go with them.

“What are we going to do? I am not going to abandon my home,” Ibarra said. “Little by little we will get on our feet. God won't leave us.”

The family's property has been underwater for almost a week. Ibarra said she and her family are doing everything they can to try and clean up their home, but they are wondering when help is on the way.

Cameron County Precinct 3 Commissioner David Garza said plans are being discussed to help prevent flooding along Centerline Road in the future.

“There is nowhere to pump the water out to in those roads. The drainage ditches are at capacity, there is nowhere for the water to go,” Garza said. “The drainage district was telling me they have a proposed project to enlarge a ditch that will hopefully be able to move water there."

Ibarra says as she waits for the water to go down, she's now concerned about possible looters.

“I lock my house and close my windows. I am not going to make it easy for them,” Ibarra said.

Cameron County Sheriff Manuel Treviño says they have not gotten any calls for looting, but he is encouraging the community to stay vigilant.

“We have the same patrols, but we are focusing on those areas we know there are some homes that have been left alone,” Treviño said. “So we encourage the public, if you see something, call us."

Treviño said anyone who takes items from a person yard can be charged with theft. If they go inside and take anything, those charges could be upgraded to burglary.

Officials are urging all residents to report any storm damage online to the state.

Watch the video above for the full story.