Things Valley residents should consider before buying animals as Easter gifts

Easter Sunday is around the corner and if you're making Easter baskets for your kids, a word of caution for parents, stick to candy not pets.

Local animal stores say this time of year they see people buying and gifting certain kinds of animals.

Every year, families go to feed stores to buy a baby chick or bunny for Easter, but it's not until the holiday is over that they realize they might not be able to care for that furry friend.

Moreno's Feed and Pet Store in Weslaco says on average they sell around 500 to 600 baby chicks a week during Easter.

Right now, they have about a thousand chicks in stock, and he expects them to be gone before Easter Sunday.

Moreno says once Easter comes and goes, he gets calls from customers saying they weren't ready for a new pet.

"We have those calls a week or two weeks after Easter.... We'll gladly accept them back. We'll gladly find them a new home," Moreno's Feed and Pet Store owner Leroy Moreno said.

He says if you do plan on adopting a baby chick or bunny for Easter, make sure to do your research.

"A lot of people will think, well, the budget, four or five bucks a piece, we can afford that. Let's buy four or five baby chicks. What about the facilities? They need to be in a decent cage or the feeders, the water, the bedding. You can spend $50, $60, we have up to $100. Are you prepared for that? Not only the preparation and the expense, but where are you going to put these animals?" Moreno said.

Baby chicks and bunnies are considered domestic animals, but they won't survive on their own without proper care.

Some tips for taking care of them include making sure they're not in a cardboard box for more than 2 days, keep them in a cage and if you don't have one, use chicken wire to make one. Use hay or grass for bedding to keep them in a dry and warm place and most importantly don't forget to feed them.

Moreno says if you decide to buy one of these animals they will teach you how to take care of your new pet and if it doesn't work out you can bring them back so they can rehome them.