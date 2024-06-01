Third lawsuit filed against Milwhite Inc.

The state of Texas filed a third lawsuit against the Brownsville grinding mill Milwhite Inc.

Milwhite Inc. was previously sued by the city of Brownsville and the Burlington Insurance Company.

Channel 5 News spoke with Brownsville commissioner Linda Macias, who provided a copy of the third lawsuit.

The lawsuit, filed on Tuesday in Travis County, accuses Milwhite Inc. of violating the Texas clean air act, and also seeks to shut down the company.

Macias says the Texas Commission on Environmental Quality found Milwhite Inc. to be in violation of 14 regulations.

People who live around the grinding mill have previously said they believe the dust from the mill is creating health issues for them.

The city filed a fifth motion in their own case against Milwhite Inc. to ask the judge to speed up a decision over whether the company will be allowed to continue operating.

There is no set date on when the judge could reach a decision.

Channel 5 News reached out to Milwhite Inc. for comment on the latest lawsuit. As of Friday evening, they have not responded.

