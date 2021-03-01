Third man charged in drive-by shooting death of 6-year-old girl near Mission

A third man was charged in connection to the drive-by shooting death of a 6-year-old girl near the city of Mission, on Sunday.

William Garcia, 30, of McAllen was charged with capital murder of a person under 10-year-old. Garcia's bond was set to $1 million.

Investigators said Garcia was one of the shooters that fired several rounds into the home, after a neighborhood dispute.

Authorities are still searching for additional suspects.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Hidalgo County Sheriff's Office at

(956) 383-8114 or the anonymous Hidalgo County Crime Stoppers hotline at (956) 668-8477.

PREVIOUS STORY: Records: Two men charged in drive-by shooting death of 6-year-old girl near Mission

Previously, Marco Antonio Chairez, 42, of Alton and Daniel Guzman Flores, 43, of Mission were charged with capital murder on Thursday for their involvement in the shooting.

Bond was set at $1 million each.

The shooting occurred Tuesday on the 2400 block of Valencia Avenue where deputies responded to the scene where they discovered a deceased 6-year-old girl, according to the arrest affidavit against the men.

"…Several vehicles drove up to the residence and opened fire, striking the 6-year-old female child," the affidavit reads.

The girl was watching TV in a bedroom when she was struck by gunfire, killing her instantly, Guerra said during a Thursday press conference.

This story has been updated throughout.