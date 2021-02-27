Third suspect arrested in drive-by shooting death of 6-year-old girl near Mission

A third suspect in the drive-by shooting death of a 6-year-old girl near the city of Mission has been arrested and identified by authorities.

William Garcia, 30, of Alton, was arrested for his involvement in the shooting, the Hidalgo County sheriff's Office announced in a Saturday social media post.

The Hidalgo County Sheriff’s Office has arrest 30-year-old, William Garcia from Alton, Texas for his involvement in the shooting death of the 6-year-old child which occurred in Mission, Texas this past Tuesday. pic.twitter.com/TYNOpyQgSB — Hidalgo County SO (@HidalgoCountySO) February 27, 2021

Hidalgo County Sherriff Eddie Guerra announced the arrest of another suspect in the case in a separate tweet made on Saturday morning.

“He will be arraigned tomorrow afternoon,” Sheriff Guerra tweeted.

PREVIOUS STORY: Records: Two men charged in drive-by shooting death of 6-year-old girl near Mission

Previously, Marco Antonio Chairez, 42, of Alton and Daniel Guzman Flores, 43, of Mission were charged with capital murder on Thursday for their involvement in the shooting.

Bond was set at $1 million each.

The shooting occurred Tuesday on the 2400 block of Valencia Avenue where deputies responded to the scene where they discovered a deceased 6-year-old girl, according to the arrest affidavit against the men.

"…Several vehicles drove up to the residence and opened fire, striking the 6-year-old female child," the affidavit reads.

The girl was watching TV in a bedroom when she was struck by gunfire, killing her instantly, Guerra said during a Thursday press conference.

This story has been updated throughout.