Third suspect charged in Brownsville murder investigation

From left: Sandra Yadira Reyna, Jose Luis Vasquez Jr. and Britny Nicole Perez. Photo credit Brownsville Police Department

Brownsville police charged a third suspect in connection with a man found dead on the side of the road last month.

Sandra Yadira Reyna, 32, was named as the only suspect left in the murder of Jose Villarreal Jr., the Brownsville Police Department said in a news release.

Villarreal’s body was found at the intersection of Florence and Father Mestas Drive on Friday, Aug. 13, Brownsville police said. Police arrested Britny Nicole Perez and Jose Luis Vasquez Jr. late last month and charged them with murder, aggravated kidnapping and engaged in organized criminal activity.

Reyna received the same charges and had her bond set at $4 million. She is currently being held in Willacy County on other unrelated charges.