‘This is like a nightmare:’ Cameron County man remains hospitalized after being dragged by vehicle on Christmas Day

A Cameron County man remains hospitalized weeks after he was struck by a vehicle and dragged for 500 feet by the car.

Jesus Marroquin, 31, is receiving care in San Antonio.

Jesus Marroquin’s uncle — Juan Manuel Marroquin — said his family is shocked by what happened.

“He's in totally bad shape, and I will say this will continue for the rest of his life — the consequences of this accident,” Juan Manuel Marroquin said. “This is like a nightmare."

Jesus will need more reconstructive surgery, Juan Manuel said.

"This is so bad, he lost all the flesh from his arms — it's all the way to the bone,” Juan Manuel said. “He doesn't have an ear, he doesn't have a cheek, all his body is burnt from the pavement."

As previously reported, deputies with the Cameron County Sheriff's Office responded to the 2600 block of Avenida Carlos on Christmas Day in reference to a hit-and-run accident. Upon arrival, deputies located a 31-year-old male laying — now identified as Jesus — in the middle of the street.

Arturo Esparza Aguilar was taken into custody in connection with the assault after he was identified as the suspect who dragged Jesus approximately 500 feet on the roadway after being struck by Aguilar and his motor vehicle.

RELATED: Man arrested in connection with Christmas hit-and-run near Brownsville

Nine of Jesus’ ribs were also broken in the accident.

Juan Manuel said the hit-and-run occurred when Jesus was walking to his grandmother’s house on Christmas morning.

According to an affidavit obtained by Channel 5 News, Jesus got into an argument with four men along the way.

A witness said he saw Aguilar get into his truck and drive toward Jesus, according to the affidavit.

What happened next was captured on surveillance video.

“My nephew says he was yelling at him to please stop the truck, because he was hurting,” Juan Manuel said. “He never did.”

The affidavit says Aguilar was drinking the night before the incident. He remains jailed on a charge of aggravated assault with a motor vehicle.

Juan Manuel said Jesus and Aguilar didn’t know each other, leaving the family asking why the assault happened.

“This is so hard to believe that a human being can hurt another person in such a bad manner,” Juan Manuel said, adding that it’ll be six weeks before his nephew is able to come back home.

A GoFundMe was set up to help cover the costs of Jesus' medical expenses. To donate, click here.