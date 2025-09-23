‘This isn’t about policing:’ McAllen officials meet with downtown business owners over crackdown efforts

Nearly two weeks after the city of McAllen cut power to multiple downtown business, some of them remain in the dark.

The power was cut off to the businesses as part of the city’s efforts to curb underage drinking and enforce permit requirements.

The city's increased enforcement comes after a police officer was assaulted breaking up an after-hours street fight, leading to the arrest of two teens.

PREVIOUS STORY: City of McAllen cuts power to downtown businesses operating without certificate of occupancy

On Monday, the city held a public meeting with business and bar owners to discuss the efforts.

Among those in attendance was Aziz Showry, who said he owns a building in downtown McAllen, and his tenants are bar owners.

Showry said his building was among those that had their power cut.

“My family has been on 17th Street for almost 100 years,” Showry said. "Some people have not followed through with what they're supposed to be doing. I don't know if my tenants have failed or they violated any of the city codes."

In an effort to crackdown on underage drinking, McAllen officials have spent weeks inspecting and citing businesses they say did not have an occupancy permit that certifies that every building in the city meets building and fire codes.

Showery says it wasn't just his tenants that lost revenue.

“And when those buildings were closed, and they couldn't operate, there was no rent coming in,” Showery said.

McAllen City Manager Isaac Tawil held the public forum to bring questions and suggestions together.

“This isn't about policing what's going on [in] South 17th Street, it is about building a culture and building a community to provide for the demands of the entertainment seeking public,” Tawil said.

The city said their goal is not only to make downtown safer, but improve the relationship with business owners.

“What I wanted to hear from them is their ideas on how we can partner together to really make that area a thriving area of commerce entertainment and culture for the city,” Tawil said.

McAllen city leaders said this discussion will continue with another public meeting to talk about solutions to safety, and cracking down on underage drinking.

A date for that meeting has not been set yet.

Watch the video above for the full story.