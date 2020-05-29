Three children under 7 injured in ATV crash near Alton

Three children were sent to the hospital after an ATV crash. Doctors are also noting an increase in trauma cases.

An all-terrain vehicle and three children under the age of seven on board was hit by the driver of a sedan driving the same direction, who claimed they didn't see the ATV.

DPS says three girls under the age of seven were onboard. All three were hurt, one of them seriously.

"Hanging outside of the ATV while they were operating the ATV on the roadway. So upon the impact the two that were inside the ATV were somewhat protected. But the female child that was hanging on the outside, she fell once the ATV impacted the fence and hit her head,” says Lt. Chris Olivarez.

DPS Lt. Chris Olivarez says her injuries were serious enough she was airlifted by Air Med to McAllen Medical Center. The other two girls were sent by ground for observation.

DPS says the crash is still under investigation. No charges have been filed.

Watch the video for the full story.