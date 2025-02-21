Three-day Hot Wheels monster truck event kicks off in Edinburg

The three-day Hot Wheels Monster Trucks Live Glow-N-Fire event begins Friday at the Bert Ogden Arena in Edinburg.

Channel 5 News' Gloria Walker spoke with monster truck driver Frank Krmel who gave details on a pre-show party and opportunities to meet the other drivers and see the trucks up close.

Krmel said they will also be celebrating the 50th anniversary of Bigfoot, the monster truck.

For more information or to purchase tickets, click here.