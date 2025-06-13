Three Edinburg officers honored at award ceremony at State Capitol

Photo courtesy of the city of Edinburg.

Three Edinburg police officers were honored at the State Law Enforcement Achievement Awards, according to the news release.

Two of the officers were awarded the Valor Award for their "extraordinary bravery during a life-threatening incident," according to the news release.

The news release said on March 9, 2024, officers Jose Ramos III and Robert Lee Garcia responded to a house fire where a six-year-old child was reportedly trapped.

Ramos and Garcia rushed into the home that was engulfed in smoke and flames and rescued the child, according to the news release. The two officers were previously recognized with Lifesaving Awards from Edinburg police and fire departments.

The third officer, Edinburg Police Department Communications Manager Elias Martinez, received the Public Service Award for his role in implementing the Intrado Multimedia-to-911 software, according to the news release.

The news release said the software allows the public to share live video during emergencies directly with dispatchers.

The State Law Enforcement Awards are hosted by the Texas Commission on Law Enforcement and took place at the Texas House of Representatives in the State Capitol in Austin.