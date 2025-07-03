Three FEMA Disaster Recovery Centers to permanently close in the Valley
Three Disaster Recovery Centers in the Rio Grande Valley are scheduled to close permanently, according to a news release.
The news release said the Texas Division of Emergency Management, in coordination with FEMA, made the announcement on Wednesday.
They include the Las Palmas Community Center location in McAllen, it will close on July 9 at 7 p.m. Also, the Starr County Courthouse location in Rio Grande City and the Sebastian Community Center location will both close on July 12 at 5 p.m., according to the news release.
The following centers will remain open and will continue to offer assistance to Valley residents impacted by the March floods.
Cameron County
San Benito Parks and Recreation Building
705 N Bowie St.
San Benito, TX
Harlingen Convention Center
701 Harlingen Heights
Harlingen, TX
Hidalgo County
Pharr Development & Research Center
850 W. Dicker Rd
Pharr, TX
Weslaco EDC
275 S. Kansas Ave.
Weslaco, TX
Those centers are open Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 7 p.m. and on Saturdays from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. They are closed on Sundays.
The disaster centers will be closed n July 4 and July 5 for the Fourth of July holiday. Normal business hours will resume on July 7.
The last day to apply for federal assistance is July 22.
