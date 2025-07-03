Three FEMA Disaster Recovery Centers to permanently close in the Valley

Three Disaster Recovery Centers in the Rio Grande Valley are scheduled to close permanently, according to a news release.

The news release said the Texas Division of Emergency Management, in coordination with FEMA, made the announcement on Wednesday.

They include the Las Palmas Community Center location in McAllen, it will close on July 9 at 7 p.m. Also, the Starr County Courthouse location in Rio Grande City and the Sebastian Community Center location will both close on July 12 at 5 p.m., according to the news release.

The following centers will remain open and will continue to offer assistance to Valley residents impacted by the March floods.

Cameron County

San Benito Parks and Recreation Building

705 N Bowie St.

San Benito, TX

Harlingen Convention Center

701 Harlingen Heights

Harlingen, TX

Hidalgo County

Pharr Development & Research Center

850 W. Dicker Rd

Pharr, TX

Weslaco EDC

275 S. Kansas Ave.

Weslaco, TX

Those centers are open Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 7 p.m. and on Saturdays from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. They are closed on Sundays.

The disaster centers will be closed n July 4 and July 5 for the Fourth of July holiday. Normal business hours will resume on July 7.

The last day to apply for federal assistance is July 22.