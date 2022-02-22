Three indicted in shooting death of man in Brownsville
Three men have been indicted in connection with the shooting death of a man in Brownsville.
Carlos Alberto Lopez, Hector Hugo Lopez and Michael Rodriguez were indicted by a Cameron County grand jury on Jan. 26, 2022.
RELATED: Third suspect arraigned in Brownsville murder investigation
The three men are accused in the death of Edgar Barrera, whose body was found with a gunshot wound inside a vehicle on Aug. 4, 2021. Brownsville police say multiple casings were found at the scene and believe Barrera was driving when he was shot.
An arraignment hearing for the three men has been set for March 3, 2022 at 9 a.m. in the 103rd District Court.
The three men face charges of murder and tampering with evidence.
