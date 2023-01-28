Three mobile homes destroyed in fire near Mercedes

Two families were left without a home after a fire broke out north of Mercedes that burned through three mobile homes.

The fire broke out Friday at around 6:30 p.m. at the homes that belonged to two families, according to Mercedes fire Chief Javier Campos Jr.

The Hidalgo County Community Service Agency is working to house the family while the cause of the fire is under investigation.

No injuries were reported in the fire.