Three people killed in Philadelphia shooting, 11 days after Uvalde school shooting

Three people were killed and at least a dozen injured during a shooting in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania Saturday night, just 11 days after the mass school shooting in Uvalde.

"Yesterday was a dark day for Philadelphia," Philadelphia Police Commissioner Danielle Outlaw said. " And while many of us were out enjoying the beautiful day in a city, a horrendous and unthinkable act happened in a very popular local and tourist hangout."

Police say gunshots were fired just before midnight.

There was at least two guns that have been recovered from the scene, one with an extended magazine, according to law enforcement officials.