Three Valley men granted clemency by President Biden

Three Valley men serving time in federal prison for non-violent drug offenses will soon be free — and a little earlier than they expected.

The three are among the 78 people who were either pardoned or had sentences commuted by President Biden on Tuesday.

Julio Garza of Edinburg was found guilty of intent to distribute 10 kilos of cocaine back in 2010. Garza was sentenced to 240 months of prison and ten years of supervised release. His sentence was commuted to expire on Aug. 24, 2022.

Alejandro Reyna of Brownsville was found guilty of importing more than 50 grams of meth in 2014. He was sentenced to 210 months in prison. His sentence was commuted to expire on April 26, 2023.

Fermin Serna of Rio Grande City was found guilty of intent to distribute more than 1,000 kilos of marijuana in 2007. He was sentenced to 240 months in prison and ten years of supervised release. His sentence was commuted to expire on Aug. 24, 2022.

White House officials say this first list by the president is part of a broader push to get non-violent drug offenders in employment programs rather than keeping them in jails.