Three-vehicle accident sends all occupants to hospital

Sunday, June 18 2023

A three-vehicle accident happened near Pecan Boulevard and McColl Road on Saturday afternoon.

McAllen's assistant fire chief says all three people were taken to the hospital for evaluation, but no major injuries were reported.

A vehicle did strike and damage a utility pole that will need to be replaced.

