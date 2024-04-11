x

Thursday, April 11, 2024: Low humidity with a high of 89°F

5 hours 15 minutes 2 seconds ago Thursday, April 11 2024 Apr 11, 2024 April 11, 2024 10:35 AM April 11, 2024 in Weather

Download our free KRGV FIRST WARN 5 Weather app for the latest updates right on your phone. 

You can also follow our KRGV First Warn 5 Weather team on Facebook and X

Report a Typo

More News


Radar
7 Days