x

Thursday, May 1, 2025: Late storms nearby, temps in the 90s

Thursday, May 1, 2025: Late storms nearby, temps in the 90s
5 hours 32 minutes 50 seconds ago Thursday, May 01 2025 May 1, 2025 May 01, 2025 7:31 AM May 01, 2025 in News - Local

Download our free KRGV FIRST WARN 5 Weather app for the latest updates right on your phone. 

You can also follow our KRGV First Warn 5 Weather team on Facebook and Twitter

Report a Typo

More News


Radar
7 Days