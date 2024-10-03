x

Thursday, Oct. 3, 2024: Spotty showers, temps in the 90s

Thursday, Oct. 3, 2024: Spotty showers, temps in the 90s
1 hour 48 minutes 57 seconds ago Thursday, October 03 2024 Oct 3, 2024 October 03, 2024 10:10 AM October 03, 2024 in News - Local

Download our free KRGV FIRST WARN 5 Weather app for the latest updates right on your phone. 

You can also follow our KRGV First Warn 5 Weather team on Facebook and Twitter

Report a Typo

More News


Radar
7 Days