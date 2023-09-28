Thursday, September 28, 2023: Spotty t-storm, temps in the 90s
Download our free KRGV FIRST WARN 5 Weather app for the latest updates right on your phone.
You can also follow our KRGV First Warn 5 Weather team on Facebook and Twitter.
More News
News Video
-
Suspects involved in deadly human smuggling ring convicted
-
Thursday, September 28, 2023: Spotty t-storm, temps in the 90s
-
Following her suspension, San Benito CISD superintendent announces retirement
-
Man arrested following police chase in Cameron County
-
Alamo couple accused of selling exotic cats